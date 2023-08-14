Housekeeping Assistant by Future Care Group
South CroydonLocationSouth Croydon
19 days agoPosted date
19 days ago
No experience / No degreeMinimum levelNo experience / No degree
Fully remoteRemote policyFully remote
Housekeeping Assistant
Albany Lodge Croydon CR0 2BZ
Hours 30- hours per week
Pay rate £10.90 Per Hour
Only applications with the right to work in the UK may apply to this role.
Our success to date can be attributed to our focus on recruitment and development of similarly minded, hard-working team members, who share our goals and aspirations and actively work to help us achieve them. In return, we offer training and career development, within an environment of mutual respect and cooperation - the result being that the highest possible standards of care are provided for our residents.
Would you like to work within a company who is supportive and believes that your future matters? - We are actively looking to recruit for Housekeeping Assistant
The Job role:
Working alongside a caring and compassionate team, you will need to ensure that every avenue, bedroom, stairway and communal environment reflects the highest quality of service delivery, second to none.
You will be supervised by our experienced supervisor to understand how essential your role is when evidencing a warm, clean, homely environment which enables our residents to thrive, physically and emotionally.
You will be given all the support that is available including using equipment, COSHH and Health and Safety regulations.
You will be provided with a uniform and equipment.
Rewards and Benefits:
The ideal candidate for the role will have:
Albany Lodge Croydon CR0 2BZ
Hours 30- hours per week
Pay rate £10.90 Per Hour
Only applications with the right to work in the UK may apply to this role.
Our success to date can be attributed to our focus on recruitment and development of similarly minded, hard-working team members, who share our goals and aspirations and actively work to help us achieve them. In return, we offer training and career development, within an environment of mutual respect and cooperation - the result being that the highest possible standards of care are provided for our residents.
Would you like to work within a company who is supportive and believes that your future matters? - We are actively looking to recruit for Housekeeping Assistant
The Job role:
Working alongside a caring and compassionate team, you will need to ensure that every avenue, bedroom, stairway and communal environment reflects the highest quality of service delivery, second to none.
You will be supervised by our experienced supervisor to understand how essential your role is when evidencing a warm, clean, homely environment which enables our residents to thrive, physically and emotionally.
You will be given all the support that is available including using equipment, COSHH and Health and Safety regulations.
You will be provided with a uniform and equipment.
Rewards and Benefits:
- Employee Benefits Scheme
- Employee Assistance Programmes
- Refer a Friend Scheme
- Friendly team and very supportive Manager
- Free onsite parking
- Free hot meal on shift
- Competitive rates of pay
- Full training and Induction programme for all staff.
- Working with Buddy and Mentor experience
The ideal candidate for the role will have:
- A caring and compassionate nature.
- Willingness to learn.
- Enjoy a challenging role that would be rewarding and satisfying.
JOB SUMMARY
Housekeeping Assistant by Future Care Group
South Croydon
19 days ago
No experience / No degree
Full-time