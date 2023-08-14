Full Time MRI/General Radiographer by Spire Healthcare Ltd

Full Time MRI/General Radiographer| MRI Department | Band 6 | Wirral | Full Time



Spire Murrayfield Hospital Wirral is expanding the scope of services we offer our patients and are looking for an experienced MRI/General Radiographer to join our well established and friendly team on a full time basis.



Our immaculate hospital has a full multi-disciplinary medical team onsite. We practice some of the most advanced treatments on the latest generation imaging and diagnostic technology. This means we can offer everything from screening and rehabilitation through to leading-edge surgical procedures in specialist fields like neurology, orthopaedic and cosmetic surgery -all delivered through our expert and caring clinical teams.



At Spire Murrayfield Wirral, we take pride in providing excellent private hospital care to our patients across Merseyside and beyond.



Duties and responsibilities



- To perform routine and complex MRI examinations including, musculo-skeletal, enterography and multi-parametric prostate imaging.

- To ensure MRI Safety

- To perform a comprehensive range of radiographic procedures, including Fluoroscopy without supervision, both within the department and externally e.g. theatre, wards etc.

- Be a key member of the team supporting effective communication, and to develop and implement project data collection systems to provide accurate and timely data.

- Participate in rostered departmental on call for x-ray, performed from home

- Communicate appropriately with others involved in the care of the patient

- Ensure that Spire radiology procedures are implemented and maintained



What we're looking for



- You will hold a Diploma or Degree in Radiography and be registered with the HCPC. We will consider applications from experienced qualified candidates only.

- You will need to possess strong communication skills and have a good standard of IT.

- Previous experience within private healthcare is desirable but not essential.

- Minimum of 1 years MRI/General experience is required

Benefits



We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:



- 35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

- Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

- 'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

- Free Bupa wellness screening

- Private medical insurance

- Life assurance



Please see the attached benefits leaflet for more information.



We commit to our employees well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatient, day case and outpatient care.



For further information about this role or for an informal conversation about the range of career options available with Spire please contact Alishia Okereafor at or call 07850735207

For us, it's more than just treating patients; it's about looking after people.



Closing date: In order to streamline our recruitment process, we reserve the right to expire vacancies prior to the advertised closing date once we have received a sufficient number of applications