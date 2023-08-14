Stock Controller by Spire Healthcare Ltd

Stock Controller | Watford, Bushey | Full Time, Permanent | Competitive Salary + Enhanced Pay for Unsociable Hours | Free Parking | Excellent Benefits |

Spire Bushey Hospital are recruiting a Stock Controller to join their established team. The successful applicant will co-ordinate and control the supply of all stock and supplies to the hospital departments ensuring the timely delivery, accurate and efficient processes achieving company KPI measures. Ensuring stock levels are adequate for the business department and reviewed regularly for opportunities. Liaising with both the National Distribution Centre (NDC) and external suppliers as required.

Spire Bushey Hospital is one of North London and Hertfordshire's leading private hospitals and we take pride in delivering high-quality care. We offer fast access to expert healthcare, from consultations with a wide range of specialists and advanced diagnostics to personalised treatments and aftercare.

Duties and responsibilities

Daily stock control and monthly / quarterly stock takes.

Receive delivery of stock from each vendor, ensuring correct administration on SAP and in paper form for robust audit trails matching the goods to the PO and raising and resolving queries as they arise.

Distribute stock/non stock items to departments.

Arrange for returns and credit notes where applicable.

Continuously review stock for rotation ensuring obsolescence is minimised and actioned where appropriate in line with company policy, to ensure out-of-date stock is never used.

Carry out daily top up counts to replenish stock from the NDC (and external vendors) and place on order, notifying any back orders and liaising with staff for alternatives if required.

Ensure an organised and safe work environment with row/bins labelled for all areas and work with staff to modify to needs and stock arranged accordingly.

Manage stores stock stationery orders to appropriate levels.

Provide cover within your team during periods of annual leave and sickness.

Carry out any other reasonable duty that is requested by the Line Manager.

Who we're looking for

Whilst no formal qualifications are required you must be able to communicate with other members of staff and patients clearly together with demonstrable literacy and numeracy skills.

Previous experience in a supplies or stores environment.

Previous management / supervisory experience - desirable

Benefits

We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

Free Bupa wellness screening

Private medical insurance

Life assurance

We commit to our employees well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatient, day case and outpatient care.

Spire Healthcare are proud to be an equal opportunities employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive culture for all. Our people are our difference, it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart.

Closing date: In order to streamline our recruitment process, we reserve the right to expire vacancies prior to the advertised closing date once we have received a sufficient number of applications