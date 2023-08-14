First Contact Practitioner by Stroud Resourcing Ltd

If you`re a First Contact Practitioner in Bedford looking for a new challenge, we`d love to hear from you. Stroud Resourcing is helping a leading healthcare provider find a full-time First Contact Practitioner, and the role comes with a salary of £51,000 p/a and excellent benefits.



Within this role you can expect to:



- Manage your own caseload of MSK patients, working with a number of local GP practices to provide comprehensive assessments, diagnosis and subsequent treatment plan.

- Refer patients for additional diagnostic procedures if required such as MRI, USS, X-Ray and NCS. You will also administer joint and soft issue injections (full training can be provided).



To apply for this First Contact Practitioner role, you will need to be an HCPC-registered Physiotherapist. You`ll also require:



- Experience working with MSK patients.

- To have completed Stage 1 of your FCP road map



In return for your passion, collaborative approach and commitment, you`ll receive a generous salary of £51,000 p/a and a benefits package and be joining a friendly and inclusive culture.



Please reach out to our team today to apply and register your interest for this full-time First Contact Practitioner position in Bedford . They`d be thrilled to hear from you. We`d love to help you get your next role and enable you to fulfil your professional ambitions.



Stroud Resourcing is a specialist recruitment firm within independent healthcare. Fostering long-term, deep-rooted relationships, we are an extension to internal talent teams for some of the UK`s most prestigious healthcare providers. We champion healthcare organisations to improve outcomes by recruiting better leaders. As an accredited Good Business Charter member, we uphold responsible business behaviour. You can trust us to provide honest, straightforward support, no matter your career stage.