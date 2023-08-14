Senior Haematology & Oncology Nurse by Stroud Resourcing Ltd

Stroud Resourcing is recruiting a Senior Oncology and Haematology Nurse for a leading private provider based in Birmingham. This is a full-time role working 37.5 hours per week with an internal shift pattern of day and night shifts. The nursing role comes with a salary of £38,000 (plus enhancements) and excellent benefits.



You will be working with a leading UK healthcare provider who are at the forefront of oncology care with regular investment into the latest treatments and technology. Its an exciting time to be joining, following a £100 million investment they are opening a brand-new facility with state of the art surgical and oncology facilities. You will be working with a dedicated management team and have the opportunity to help develop the service from scratch and influence how patients receive care.



As Senior Oncology, you will provide dedicated care for your patients and work with the wider MDT to facilitate treatment for your patients. You will support the Ward Manager with the day-to-day management of the unit, demonstrating good clinical practice and mentoring more junior members of the team.



To apply for this role, you must have an active NMC registration and have a proven track record of treating haematology or oncology patients.



If you`re looking to impact and create change positively, you`ll be rewarded with a salary of £38,000 (plus enhancements) and an excellent benefits package for your inclusive and committed approach. Benefits include:



- Pension

- Healthcare

- Life assurance and much more!



We`d love you to apply for this full-time Senior Haematology & Oncology Nurse position in Birmingham, and we`re waiting to hear from you. Please get in touch with Stroud Resourcing today.



Stroud Resourcing is a specialist recruitment firm within independent healthcare. Fostering long-term, deep-rooted relationships, we are an extension to internal talent teams for some of the UK`s most prestigious healthcare providers. We champion healthcare organisations to improve outcomes by recruiting better leaders. As an accredited Good Business Charter member, we uphold responsible business behaviour. You can trust us to provide honest, straightforward support, no matter your career stage.