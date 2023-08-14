Oncology & Haematology Nurse by Stroud Resourcing Ltd

Stroud Resourcing is working with a leading private provider based in Birmingham to find an Oncology and Haematology Nurse for their welcoming and collaborative team. This is a full-time role working 37.5 Hours per week with an internal shift pattern (including days/nights). They are offering a salary of £33,000 (and enhancements) and a wide range of benefits.



It`s an exciting time to be joining, they are building brand new oncology and surgical facilities following a £100 million investment. You will be part of the team building the service and will have the opportunity to influence the way patients receive care.



As an Oncology & Haematology Nurse you will provide personalised care for your patients undergoing treatment and additional support for their families. You will work with the wider oncology team to facilitate and coordinate treatment and manage their safe discharge.



The successful Oncology & Haematology Nurse applicant will have an active NMC registration and a proven track record of treating haematology or oncology patients.



As a vital member of the team, and in return for your expertise, inclusive approach, and commitment, we`ll provide a favourable salary of £33,000 and benefits, including 9% Enhancement, pension, healthcare, life assurance and much more!



If this full-time Oncology & Haematology Nurse job in Birmingham motivates and inspires you, please apply with Stroud Resourcing today. We`d love to help you get your next role.



Stroud Resourcing is a specialist recruitment firm within independent healthcare. Fostering long-term, deep-rooted relationships, we are an extension to internal talent teams for some of the UK`s most prestigious healthcare providers. We champion healthcare organisations to improve outcomes by recruiting better leaders. As an accredited Good Business Charter member, we uphold responsible business behaviour. You can trust us to provide honest, straightforward support, no matter your career stage.