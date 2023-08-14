Bank Healthcare Assistant - Wards by Spire Healthcare Ltd

Bank Healthcare Assistant | Surgical Ward | Band 2/3 equivalent, depending on experience | Full training offered | Oadby, Leicester | Full Time or part time considered.



Due to the continued expansion of the services offered to our patients at Spire Leicester Hospital, we are looking for a Healthcare Assistant to join our established team. We offer full training including your care certificate and additional specialist training such as phlebotomy.

You will be willing to work a full rotation of shifts including long days and night duties, over 7 days per week. Flexibility around these hours can be considered.

In November, Spire Healthcare was announced as winner of the' Best Workplace for Learning and Development - Over 1,500 Nursing Staff category' at the Nursing Times Workforce Summit & Awards 2021. The award recognised the introduction of a whole range of learning and development initiatives for clinical and non-clinical colleagues, including Spire's new nurse apprenticeship programme.

Founded in 1989, Spire Leicester is a high performing hospital with a great track record in superior patient care. We practice some of the most advanced treatments on the latest generation imaging, and diagnostic technology, meaning we can offer everything from screening, rehabilitation and cutting-edge surgical procedures in specialist fields like orthopaedics and cancer care.



Duties and responsibilities:

Working alongside a high performing team of experienced nurses who constantly receive excellent patient satisfaction feedback. Our patients are at the forefront of what we do, you will strive to ensure that the highest levels of patient care are delivered at all times.

- Personal patient care

- Assisting the nursing team

- Accompanying patients to other departments

- Carrying out patient observations

- Delivering excellent patient care to post-surgical patients.



For a driven and dedicated person, Spire offers a wealth of career development across the hospital with excellent training opportunities such in house training, care certificate and phlebotomy as we as our nursing apprenticeships.

Who we're looking for:

To be considered for the position you do not need to have previous healthcare experience, however you will need to demonstrate your enthusiasm for patient care and be willing to undertake training and have a strong drive to develop.

- Flexibility to the needs of the department

- Ability to work as part of a team

- Compassionate and able to showcase excellent patient care

- Strong communication skills

- You must be able to attend training session in the day when required

Please see the attached benefits leaflet for more information.

We commit to our employees well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatient, day case and outpatient care.

For further information about this role or for an informal conversation about the range of career options available with Spire please contact Hannah Radford on 077252 08712 or

For us, it's more than just treating patients; it's about looking after people.

