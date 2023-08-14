Bank Breast Care Nurse by Spire Healthcare Ltd

Breast Care Nurse Specialist



Breast Care Nurse Specialist | Breast Services | Breast CNS | Full Time, No Nights.



Spire nottingham Hospital has an exciting opportunity for a Breast CNS to join our established team on a full time basis working 37.5 hours per week Monday to Friday.

Spire nottingham Hospital is a premium provider of private healthcare in nottingham. We practice some of the most advanced treatments with the latest generation imaging and diagnostic technology. This means we can offer everything from screening, rehabilitation and cutting-edge surgical procedures across a variety of specialist treatments which are all delivered through our expert and caring clinical teams.



Duties and responsibilities:

To provide exemplary planned care for breast cancer patients and aid in ensuring the team delivers effective and appropriate patient care through clinical expertise and leadership. To act as a resource and facilitator for all breast cancer care within the hospitals.



Who we're looking for:

Be NMC registered - your pin should not have any restrictions or conditions.

Breast Care Certificate desirable or working towards it.

Previous experience in cancer services

Compassionate, empathetic and able to showcase excellent patient care

Strong communication skills



Please see the attached benefits leaflet for more information.



We commit to our employees well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatients, day cases and outpatient care.



For further information about this role or for an informal conversation about the range of career options available with Spire please contact Hannah Radford on or call 07725208712 or email



