Fylde Coast Open Evening by Spire Healthcare Ltd

Spire Fylde Coast Hospital are hosting a Recruitment Open Evening

Due to an increased demand Spire Fylde Coast have some exciting opportunities in our Permanent and Bank teams. We are looking for passionate people to join us. We offer excellent training opportunities and work with our staff to understand their careers aspirations and how we can support them.

You will have the opportunity to meet our friendly team and learn more about what we do.

Date: Wednesday 13th September 2023

Time: 3pm - 7pm

Address: Spire Fylde Coast, St Walburgas Rd, Blackpool FY3 8BP



The evening will consist of:

- An introduction to Spire Fylde Coast from our Heads of Department

- A tour of all of the departments

- The opportunity to speak to our friendly team, hear about their experiences at Spire and see how we can support your career choices

- An opportunity to interview for a role you may be interested in



We are proud of the work we do and the excellent care we offer our patients, why not come along and join us.

We would love to see you there and share our vision for this exciting time ahead.

Please register by applying below or by contacting Lauren at

If you would like to be considered for any roles please do send your CV in advance.