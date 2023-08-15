Business Administrator by Spire Healthcare Ltd

Business Administrator | Cambridge | Part Time - 20 hours per week |Permanent Contract | Monday - Friday | Free Parking | Competitive salary plus Excellent Benefits |

Spire Cambridge Lea Hospital are looking to bring on a Business Administrator to join their established team and be responsible to ensure all administrative processes within the hospital are carried out and maintained effectively and to undertake basic financial processes in accordance with procedures as required.

Duties and responsibilities

To ensure all charging is actioned promptly and accurately in line with Spire procedure identifying billing problems and clearing as required. Following up on billing queries liaising with Central Finance as required.

To maintain a comprehensive knowledge and understanding of the services provided by the hospital and be able to liaise with consultants, finance, clinical, teams, secretaries and hospital teams as required

To post payments onto the system and clear down as required.

To co-ordinate the request for payment of standard invoices and patient refunds.

To run off daily and monthly reports including bank statements ensuring they're actioned accordingly

To accurately input patient charging within a timely fashion for the relevant departments

Raise queries regarding charging data provided with the relevant clinical areas and Supplies department.

To submit vendor updates and changes to central finance team to enable vendor use

Respond to Patient queries provided by Hospital Support Centre Office and direct patient communication via e-mail, telephone and internal hospital tracker.

Carry out any other duty that reasonably falls within the general nature and level of responsibility of the post.

Who we're looking for

Able to process financial and administrative transactions in an accurate and methodical way.

Highly organised and capable of working in a busy, fast-paced environment.

IT literate and a competent user of the MS Office suite of products with an advanced working knowledge of Excel.

Confident telephone manner with the ability to communicate with a wide range of customers at all levels

Benefits

We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

Free Bupa wellness screening

Private medical insurance

Life assurance

Please see the attached benefits leaflet for more information.

We commit to our employees well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatient, day case and outpatient care.

Spire Healthcare are proud to be an equal opportunities employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive culture for all. Our people are our difference, it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart.

Closing date: In order to streamline our recruitment process, we reserve the right to expire vacancies prior to the advertised closing date once we have received a sufficient number of applications