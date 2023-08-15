Hospital Administrator - Outpatients by Spire Healthcare Ltd

Outpatient Administrator| Administration | Customer Service |Spire St Anthony's Hospital - Sutton (London Zone 5) | 37.5 hours per week | Full time, Permanent

Spire St Anthony's Hospital have an opportunity for an administrator to join them in their friendly and dedicated Imaging team . You must be a team player who enjoys working with other departments and has outstanding customer service skills as well as strong IT skills.

Founded in 1904, Spire St Anthony's Hospital delivers care through skilled and dedicated staff working together. With a completed £27m development investment, we provide very high quality healthcare to patients around Sutton, Epsom, Surrey and South London.

As Outpatient Admin you will be responsible for providing an efficient Clinic Appointments service to GP's, consultants and patients and by doing so helping to achieve the highest possible standard of care within the Clinic Appointments Office for both private and NHS patients.

Duties and responsibilities

- Provide an efficient clinic appointments service to patients, consultants, secretaries and staff in accordance with departmental procedures

- Deal with telephone communications effectively

- Ensure clinic builds are up-to date in SAP

- Compilation of clinic lists and distribution as required to staff and consultants

- Manual billing processes, including the accurate collection of credit cards



Who we're looking for

- Experience of face to face customer/patient interaction

- Has excellent Administration skills using different databases and systems (training will be given)

- Exceptional phone manner

- Having previous medical knowledge would be advantageous

- Enthusiastic and energetic professional



Working Hours: Monday - Friday between 8 am and 6 pm



Contract Type: Permanent, Full-time



Benefits



We offer employed colleagues a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

- 35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

- Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

- 'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

- Free DBS

- Free Uniform

- Free car park

- Private medical insurance

- Life assurance



Our Values



We are extremely proud of our heritage in private healthcare and of our values as an organisation:

- Driving clinical excellence

- Doing the right thing

- Caring is our passion

- Keeping it simple

- Delivering on our promises

- Succeeding and celebrating together



Our people are our difference; it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart.



Closing Date: If we have received sufficient applications, this date may be brought forward so please submit your application as soon as possible.