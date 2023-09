Registered Home Manager by Future Care Group

Registered Home Manager



Brook House Nursing Home, KT3 5EA



Salary £62.000 per annum



Job Purpose:



The role of the home manager is to manage all aspects of the Home's daily operation, ensuring that the highest possible standard of care is provided in accordance with company policy and registration with the CQC, where clients are enabled to live with dignity and wellbeing. Residents and families are encouraged to contribute to the care planning process, and respect their choices, diversity and always maintain their dignity.



Long-term stay beds in the home aim to provide a 'real home' for Residents and to maintain their right to make independent decisions about their lifestyle. Residents are to be encouraged to retain as much independence as they have motivation and physical ability to do so and, where possible, to achieve more independence. All staff are expected to ensure a harmonious happy environment in which Residents can feel secure.



Clinical Responsibilities:



To co-ordinate the admission of clients via pre-admission assessment and compile a costed plan of care specific to the clients' needs and issues with desired outcomes. To seek agreement of client and/or relative, and ensure the plan is communicated to and implemented by staff.

Liaise with client representatives re advocacy, DoLs and Mental Capacity, and co-ordinate discussion involved with the client's situation including health care providers, guardians etc.

Audit care plan entries for accuracy, relevance and evidence of compliance, to ensure trained staff evaluate and review care plans at agreed time span and ensure that changes are communicated to staff and families.

Keep the GOM appraised of all safeguarding incidents, major incidents, and complaints, and maintain good communication.

To ensure that the correct systems for ordering, recording, and administering of medicines are implemented.

Write, give and receive client daily reports and provide written reports to the Operations Manager, Board of Directors, and appropriate external organisations.

To ensure that the relevant nursing risk assessments are implemented, evaluated, and reviewed on a regular basis.

To ensure that all trained and healthcare staff remain up-to-date with clinical practices, and by way of supervision relevant training on a regular basis.

Ensure the Philosophy of the Home is adhered to.

To oversee the standard of holistic care delivered to the clients is understood by the staff and is actively promoted by all.

The Home Manager is the Registered Person for CQC purposes and is therefore responsible for the total care and wellbeing of residents, and for ensuring that the nursing and residential requirements are met in accordance with the policies and procedures of the Company.



The Home Manager is responsible for maintaining and/or improving the CQC rating for the Home.



The Manager will head the Management Team made up of the Deputy Manager, and working alongside them is the and Administration Manager who will be responsible for all administration, human resources, communication and public relations issues that are of a non-nursing nature. In view of the wide diversification of duties, time management and the ability to prioritise are essential. Knowledge of IT is needed as the home operates a computerised Care Management System, and has time and attendance recording and appraisal systems.



A staff development programme operates, and all trained staff are required to keep up-to-date in accordance with the NMC Registration. In addition the home manager will facilitate the on-going training, development and supervision of the healthcare team.





Qualification Required:



Registered First Level General Nurse valid PIN



Registered Managers Award or Equivalent



DBS Check



DBS CQC Authorisation



Skills and Knowledge Needed:



Care Act 2014 Essential Standards of Quality and Safety and Care Quality Commission (CQC) guidelines



An understanding and empathy with the elderly



Previous Home Management experience necessary



Previous MS care experience