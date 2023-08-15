Staff Nurse - Endoscopy by Spire Healthcare Ltd

Staff Nurse | Endoscopy | Band 5 | Warrington | Full Time

An exciting opportunity has arisen in the Endoscopy Unit at Spire Cheshire Hospital. We are recruiting staff to increase our service and become a self-contained unit. We are a JAG accredited Endoscopy Unit and work hard to meet the JAG requirements. You will be supported by our Endoscopy Manager to become competent in assisting with a wide range of diagnostic and therapeutic Endoscopy procedures. If you are enthusiastic, motivated and keen to learn then this is a perfect opportunity to extend your skills and join our friendly team.

The post holder will assess, plan, evaluate and deliver all relevant aspects of the care of patients undergoing endoscopic procedures in a caring, compassionate and sensitive manner. Work closely with consultants and contribute to the clinical governance process.

The services operates Monday to Friday 730am till 6pm and Saturday adhoc lists.

Who we're looking for

Experience in Endoscopy would be advantageous but not essential

Experience of planning work and acting under own initiative

Patient/customer facing experience

Working as part of a team

You will ideally have previous exposure to endoscopic decontamination processes

Cannulation and venepuncture

Pre-operative assessment skills would be desirable but not essential

Working Hours: 37.5 hours over 5 days

Contract Type: Permanent

Benefits

We offer employed colleagues a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

Free Bupa wellness screening

Private medical insurance

Life assurance

Our Values

We are extremely proud of our heritage in private healthcare and of our values as an organisation:

Driving clinical excellence

Doing the right thing

Caring is our passion

Keeping it simple

Delivering on our promises

Succeeding and celebrating together

Our people are our difference; it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart.

Closing Date: 12/09/2023. If we have received sufficient applications, this date may be brought forward so please submit your application as soon as possible.

For further information about this role or for an informal conversation about the range of career options available with Spire please contact Laura Irving at or 07710 855095

For us, it's more than just treating patients; it's about looking after people.

