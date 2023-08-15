Level 3 Nursery Nurse by Nurse Seekers

Nursery Nurse

Our Client are looking to employ a Level 3 Qualified Nursery Nurse for their excellent Private Nursery based in near Worsley, Manchester. The Nursery Nurse must be passionate, enthusiastic and driven to give young children the best early years education and care needed for their development.

The Nursery is registered for 66 children and is a lovely family owned and managed setting, where all staff are appreciated and skills are identified. In addition to this the Nursery provides childcare for children aged 3 months to Preschool and are the looking for a suitable Nursery Nurse to add to its fantastic reputation in and around the local area.

Key Responsibilities



Deliver outstanding learning opportunities and exceptional care

Plan and provide effective teaching and learning

Safeguard and promote the health, safety and welfare of children

Communicate with colleagues, parents/carers to meet the individual needs of the children

Make accurate and effect assessments of the children during the stages of development

Successful applicants must have the relevant childcare qualification of a Level 2 or 3 or equivalent in Early years.

Have a passion and knowledge of EYFS

The successful candidate can look forward to a competitive salary with additional benefits such as a fun and friendly environment with excellent facilities. With this, in-house training is provided with career progression opportunities and a caring manager who is easy to work with and appreciates the work that is put in.

If this sounds like the type of vacancy you feel you have been looking for, then call one of our Nursery Team on 01926 676369 or register your details.