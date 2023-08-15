Senior Childcare Manager by Nurse Seekers

Childcare Senior Manager (deputy to Director)

Nurse Seekers are proud to be working on behalf of an excellent company – who are currently recruiting a Senior Childcare Manager. This is a dual position which allows you that next step in your career! You will not only be developing practice and ensuring onboarding but in the afternoons also supporting the Weybridge site in a more hands-on capacity.

The ideal Senior Childcare candidate must display a high level of enthusiasm, loyalty and motivation and must adhere to the correct policies and ethos of the organisation.

Requirements:

• Demonstrates a genuine passion for providing first-class standards in EY care, teaching and learning. Ofsted and EYFS competent. Excellent and robust Safeguarding and Health and Safety knowledge.

• Able to innovative and introduce new ideas and solutions to enable the Gap Club to grow and achieve its mission to be the best wraparound flexible play based childcare partner for families.

• Strong inter-personal and leadership skills, previous experience of managing teams in multi-site settings and across all aspects of the business to deliver targets.

• Proactive and strategic thinker with a positive attitude that brings forward creative and innovative ideas and solutions and understands how to execute them.

• Collaborative and effective communicator - verbal and non-verbal. Strong persuasive written literature skills.

• Excellent project management skills, to ensure tasks are completed within budget and timescale.

• Personal drive to stay on top of industry developments and initiatives.

• Able to manage many various and often conflicting workflows in an ever-changing environment.

• Demonstrable sector marketing and sales experience, strong influencing, and negotiation skills.

Additional Role Requirements

• A Minimum of a LV3 Qualification in Childcare

• Able to travel across all Gap Club settings and other locations (e.g. training venue’s, customer sites etc.)

• Willingness to work outside of core hours from time-to-time.

• Provide original copies of relevant qualifications and/or certification.

• Hold an enhanced DBS security clearance and agreeing to subscribe annually to the DBS update service.

• Hold a full UK drivers’ licence.

The successful candidate can look forward to a competitive very salary with additional benefits such as in-house training with career progression opportunities. If this sounds like the type of vacancy you feel you have been looking for, then apply today! Alternatively please email your most up to date CV to

tayler@nurseseekers.co.uk