Advanced Speech & Language Therapist by Stroud Resourcing Ltd

Are you a Speech & Language Therapist looking for a new full-time role in South London? Stroud Resourcing is looking for an Advanced Speech and Language Therapist, and the role comes with a salary of £55,000 and excellent benefits, including a generous pension, life assurance, private medical, 25 days holiday plus bank holidays (rising with service), the option to buy and sell up to 10 days of annual leave, discount and reward schemes, and training and development.



As an Advanced Speech and Language Therapist, you will provide a highly specialised speech and language therapy service to inpatients and outpatients with communication and swallowing disorders, including working in the intensive care unit. You can also expect to:



- Independently manage your own caseload of patients.

- Provide a comprehensive initial and ongoing assessment for each patient.

- Plan and implement treatment working closely with the MDT.

- Assess patients with swallowing disorders using instrumental swallowing assessments - FEEs and VF.





To apply you must be a registered Speech & Language Therapist with experience working within ITU and assessing patients for swallowing disorders.



If you`re looking to impact and create change positively, you`ll be rewarded with an excellent salary of £55,000.00 and a superb benefits package for your inclusive and committed approach. This is a full-time role working 37.5 hours per week, Monday to Friday. The employer may consider four days if requested.



