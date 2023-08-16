Sister/Charge Nurse - Clinical Trials Day Unit by Stroud Resourcing Ltd

Stroud Resourcing is recruiting for a Sister/Charge Nurse specialising in Oncology Clinical Trials to work with a leading private provider on their day unit in London. The salary for this role is £46,000 per annum plus a generous benefits package for your dedication to quality care.



You will be working with a leading clinical trials provider focussing on new anti-cancer drugs with fast study setups that offer patients rapid access to new investigational drug therapies. This is a full-time role working Monday - Friday, either 09:00 - 17:00 or 08:00-16:00, with no weekends or night shifts.



As the Sister/Charge Nurse, you will be responsible for supporting, leading and managing the nursing team to assess, plan and deliver high standards of care for cancer patients participating in clinical trials. This will include providing emotional and physical support to patients and their families.



To apply, you must be an NMC registered nurse with post-registration experience in oncology. You must also have completed your chemotherapy qualification. Experience within clinical trials is advantageous but not essential. Please note we can offer tier 2 sponsorship for candidates with UK healthcare experience.



In return for your passion, collaborative approach and commitment, you`ll receive a salary of £46,000 and a compelling benefits package, joining a friendly and inclusive culture. Benefits include:



- Pension

- 25 days holiday plus bank holidays with the option to buy/sell additional leave

- Healthcare

- Life assurance and much more!



We`d love you to apply for this full-time Sister/Charge Nurse - Clinical Trials Day Unit position in London, and we`re waiting to hear from you. Please get in touch with Stroud Resourcing today.



Stroud Resourcing is a specialist recruitment firm within independent healthcare. Fostering long-term, deep-rooted relationships, we are an extension to internal talent teams for some of the UK`s most prestigious healthcare providers. We champion healthcare organisations to improve outcomes by recruiting better leaders. As an accredited Good Business Charter member, we uphold responsible business behaviour. You can trust us to provide honest, straightforward support, no matter your career stage.