Team Leader by Future Care Group

Albany Lodge Croydon CR0 2BZ



Team Leaders



Full time hours Days and Night shifts



Hourly pay rate £12.00



Only applications with the right to work in the UK may apply to this role



JOB PURPOSE



The Team Leader role has designated responsibility via the Home Manager and Deputy Manager to ensure the smooth operational running of the home



The Team Leader will act in a manner reflective of the Management requirements in the home and support staff, residents, and relatives.



The Team Leader should have a 'hands on approach', and work as part of the care team as well as carry out specified management duties. The role will include the expectation to carryout additional duties directed by the home management which may carry a higher level of responsibility and accountability. The team leaders will be expected to support the carers in the home to deliver high-quality person-centred care. The role has the opportunity to achieve a structured career path within the employment of Future Care Group



The role of Team Leader is one of sufficient responsibility to be equivalent to a NVQ Level 3 or commensurate experience.



The role involves working at weekends to monitor service quality on a 7-day-a-week basis.



Working with the most up to date/state of the art care home IT technologies



Responsibilities:



To ensure that the home is run in a manner that reflects the requirements of Future Care Group Policies and Procedures and ensures that all requirements under the Health and Social Care Act 2022 are met. This is maintained by close working and liaison with the Home Manager, management team and external partners.

To ensure the day-to-day management working diary is completed and adhered to.

To ensure all required documentation needed to efficiently run the home is passed to the Administration Manager and Home Manager in a timely and efficient manner.

To ensure that Care records remains accurate, up to date and relevant, including the care planning reviews that must be inclusive of residents and or representative.

Compile reports and pass them to the Home Manager as directed.

To ensure that Staff Training, Appraisal and Supervisions are carried out as requested by the Home Manager.

To take part in the induction of new staff, mentoring (buddy system) and identification of training needs for all staff in the home.

To ensure that the Safe Administration of Medications for the residents of the home is carried out in accordance with procedure and Government Guidelines at all times.

Rewards and Benefits:



£250 welcome bonus on completion of 6 mths probation

Friendly team and very supportive Manager

Full training and Induction programme for all staff.

Free parking

Free hot meal on duty





The ideal candidate for the role will have:

