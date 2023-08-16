Clinical Governance Administrator by Spire Healthcare Ltd

Clinical Governance Administrator | Spire Gatwick Park | Horley | Permanent | Part time |
Spire Gatwick Park are currently looking for a motivated Clinical Governance Administrator who will support administration of internal quality systems and processes, and the maintenance of all external accreditations. The appointed candidate will also support the Clinical Governance Lead in the distribution and liaison arrangements for information, including data input/cleansing, analysis, presentation, and report writing in order to assist clinical governance.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Support Governance functions and processes within the hospital
- Statistical data collation, reporting and presentation
- Quality control of documents and local policies
- Monitor and respond to adverse events, investigations and Root Cause Analysis
Who we are looking for
- Strong organisational skills with ability to prioritise workload and work under pressure in order to meet deadlines
- Highly computer literate with advanced knowledge of MS Office
- Excellent attention to detail
- Effective communicator at all levels
- Highly proactive, a strong team player with strong customer service ethic and good interpersonal skills
- Ability to work under own initiative with diplomacy, confidentiality and tact
- Commitment to continuous quality improvement
- Experience of analysing and interpreting data and producing reports
- Knowledge of risk management , health and safety and Health Inspectorate Wales statutory requirements
Benefits
We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:
- 35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays
- Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options
- Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers
- Free Bupa wellness screening
- Private medical insurance
- Life assurance
- Free onsite parking
We commit to our employees well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.
Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatient, day case and outpatient care.
For further information about this role or for an informal conversation about the range of career options available with Spire please contact Silvia Barbucci on
