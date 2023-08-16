Clinical Governance Administrator by Spire Healthcare Ltd

Clinical Governance Administrator | Spire Gatwick Park | Horley | Permanent | Part time |

Spire Gatwick Park are currently looking for a motivated Clinical Governance Administrator who will support administration of internal quality systems and processes, and the maintenance of all external accreditations. The appointed candidate will also support the Clinical Governance Lead in the distribution and liaison arrangements for information, including data input/cleansing, analysis, presentation, and report writing in order to assist clinical governance.

Duties and Responsibilities

Support Governance functions and processes within the hospital

Statistical data collation, reporting and presentation

Quality control of documents and local policies

Monitor and respond to adverse events, investigations and Root Cause Analysis

Who we are looking for

Strong organisational skills with ability to prioritise workload and work under pressure in order to meet deadlines

Highly computer literate with advanced knowledge of MS Office

Excellent attention to detail

Effective communicator at all levels

Highly proactive, a strong team player with strong customer service ethic and good interpersonal skills

Ability to work under own initiative with diplomacy, confidentiality and tact

Commitment to continuous quality improvement

Experience of analysing and interpreting data and producing reports

Knowledge of risk management , health and safety and Health Inspectorate Wales statutory requirements

Benefits

We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

Free Bupa wellness screening

Private medical insurance

Life assurance

Free onsite parking

We commit to our employees well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatient, day case and outpatient care.

For further information about this role or for an informal conversation about the range of career options available with Spire please contact Silvia Barbucci on

silvia.barbucci@spirehealthcare.com

For us, it's more than just treating patients; it's about looking after people