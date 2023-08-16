Care Assistant by Future Care Group

Care Assistant



The Boynes Upton -upon -Severn WR8 OSB



Full time 33 Hours per week



Day & Night shifts available



Pay Rate per hour £10.70



Only applications with the right to work in the UK may apply to this role.



We are actively looking to recruit Care Assistants right now at The Boynes Upton -upon- Severn.



As Care Assistant within The Boynes you will be working as part of a focused, skilled team of fully supported staff who have our resident's wellbeing at the core of all they do.



As a Care Assistant you will be responsible for providing the highest standards of person centred care to our resident's whilst maintaining dignity, respect and wellbeing. The Boynes is committed to supporting and developing all Care Assistants with ongoing training & leadership across all areas.



Previous experience within the Care sector is not essential as full comprehensive training will be provided. As an organisation we are extremely proud of the training and career development we offer.



Working with the most up to date state of the art care home IT technologies



Rewards and Benefits:



£250 welcome Bonus paid on successful completion of probation

Employee Benefit Package - great savings, discounts and rewards, including discounts at major supermarkets, High Street Stores, Cinemas and many more

Free onsite parking

Friendly team and supportive Manager

Full training and Induction programme for all staff. Non-experienced staff have the opportunity to work towards a recognised care qualification.

Working with Buddy and Mentor experience

Fully funded apprenticeship programme available with opportunity to develop your career

Great opportunities for promotion

Free Hot Meal on duty





The ideal candidate for the role will have:

