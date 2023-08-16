Care Assistant by Future Care Group

For Employers
Care Assistant

The Boynes Upton -upon -Severn WR8 OSB

Full time 33 Hours per week

Day & Night shifts available

Pay Rate per hour £10.70

Only applications with the right to work in the UK may apply to this role.

We are actively looking to recruit Care Assistants right now at The Boynes Upton -upon- Severn.

As Care Assistant within The Boynes you will be working as part of a focused, skilled team of fully supported staff who have our resident's wellbeing at the core of all they do.

As a Care Assistant you will be responsible for providing the highest standards of person centred care to our resident's whilst maintaining dignity, respect and wellbeing. The Boynes is committed to supporting and developing all Care Assistants with ongoing training & leadership across all areas.

Previous experience within the Care sector is not essential as full comprehensive training will be provided. As an organisation we are extremely proud of the training and career development we offer.

Working with the most up to date state of the art care home IT technologies

Rewards and Benefits:

  • £250 welcome Bonus paid on successful completion of probation
  • Employee Benefit Package - great savings, discounts and rewards, including discounts at major supermarkets, High Street Stores, Cinemas and many more
  • Free onsite parking
  • Friendly team and supportive Manager
  • Full training and Induction programme for all staff. Non-experienced staff have the opportunity to work towards a recognised care qualification.
  • Working with Buddy and Mentor experience
  • Fully funded apprenticeship programme available with opportunity to develop your career
  • Great opportunities for promotion
  • Free Hot Meal on duty



The ideal candidate for the role will have:

  • Naturally compassionate with a caring disposition
  • Effective written & verbal communication skills
  • Experience preferred but not essential
