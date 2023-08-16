Health Visitor by Nurse Seekers

Nurse Seekers have an amazing opportunity to work for a pioneering Artificial Intelligence, Digital Health and Clinical Healthcare company that deliver integrated health services across the UK.

Their service provides Public Health Nursing for the community, and up to 25 years for individuals with Special Educational Needs and Disability. Working in conjunction with the local Borough Council, the exciting vacancy is working within their Health Visitor (Healthy Child) programme.

The Healthy Child Programme is for children aged 0-five years and focuses on a universal service, providing families with a programme of screening, immunisation, health and development reviews, supplemented by advice around health, wellbeing and parenting.

Additional duties of the role include identifying further health needs in the community, specifically vulnerable families and children and undertaking safeguarding work accordingly.

The successful Qualified Nurse will therefore hold (or be working towards) the relevant SCPHN qualification, be clinically confident, have outstanding communications skills and work well within a team.

The successful candidate will need to have excellent time management skills, as they will be required to manage their own workload and identify where the immediate priority lies.

In return for your efforts you’ll be rewarded with a fantastic rate of pay, flexible working hours, staff incentives, and more!

