Community Nurse by Nurse Seekers

Community Nurse – Barnet

Nurse Seekers are extremely proud to be working alongside a highly respected Community Nursing provider in the Slough area.

Our client are looking to recruit a Community Nurse to assist the existing team in providing the highest levels of care to their clients between the ages of 0-19 years old.

Working in the Slough area the successful candidate will be required to travel to the homes of their clients, therefore a full and clean driving licence is required.

A background of working with children and young people is preferred along with some form of experience within the community.

In return for their efforts our client will pay a very competitive annual salary which is negotiable depending on experience and personal fit, along with other company benefits.

This is an exciting role offering a Nurse the opportunity to really make a difference to the lives of young people and work within a forward thinking and innovative organisation

Please apply today to find out more, or please call one of our expert consultants on 01926 676369 for further details.

Nurse Seekers are always seeking RGNs RMNs RNLDs for various posts all over the UK. If you are currently seeking a Management or specialist post in any other capacity then please send your CV to us along with your requirements and we will endeavour to find the right position for you.