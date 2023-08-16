Community Nursery Nurse by Nurse Seekers

Community Nursery Nurse

Nurse Seekers are proud to be recruiting for a Community Nursery Nurse for a long standing client in Barnet.

Our client specialises in delivering Health and Wellbeing promotion services to vulnerable children in the community. They are seeking to recruit a passionate and enthusiastic childcare professional to help deliver their message.

The successful candidate will be responsible for helping to deliver Public Health messages within Schools, nurseries and families homes. The sessions will be designed to provide informative information to families and encourage overall health promotion.

Working with the clinical Nursing Team, the successful Nursery Nurse will have experience in safeguarding to identify individuals who may require particular attention and report to the Public Health Nursing team for further intervention

Key Requirements:



Have passion for Childcare

BTEC in Children’s Care or NVQ Level in Childcare or equivalent

A good understanding of normal child development

Ability to provide effective teaching and learning

Basic IT skills

Excellent communication skills

The successful applicant can look forward to a competitive salary with additional benefits, reward scheme and in-house training with career progression opportunities. You will also be working with a friendly and supportive team and really make a difference to people’s lives. If this sounds like the type of vacancy you feel you have been looking for, then call Nurse Seekers on 01926 676369 or register your details.