Level 3 Nursery Nurse by Nurse Seekers

Nursery Nurse

Our Client are looking to employ a Level 3 Qualified Nursery Nurse for their excellent Private Nursery based near Northampton. The Nursery Nurse must be passionate, enthusiastic and driven to ensure a high standard of learning, development and care for all children.

Key Responsibilities

• To have a sound knowledge of Company policies, procedures and expectations

• To act as an excellent role model to the staff team and children

• To take responsibility for excellent hygiene, health & safety and security practice within the nursery

• To play a part in planning and providing appropriate daily activities in line with guidance from the EYFS for your key children

• To uphold the highest level of safeguarding practice and ensure company policies and procedures are adhered to at all times

• To carry out observation, assessment and planning in your room, with your key children, ensuring all children are making progress

• To work with outside professionals where required

• To work closely with parents and create trusting relationships with all families

• To work as part of a team within your room and within the wider setting



To support the room leader with the effective daily management of your room

Essential Criteria Needed



Minimum Level 3 in Early years or equivalent

Knowledge of the Early Years Sector

Good standard of English and maths at GCSE A-C or equivalent

Excellent verbal communication skills with staff, children and parents

Able to use written English to write reports and keep clear and accurate records

Empathy and understanding of children under 5

Benefits

The successful candidate can look forward to a competitive salary with additional benefits such as a fun and friendly environment with excellent facilities. With this, in-house training and development opportunities are provided with Paid staff meetings, Employee of the month, Team rewards, Counselling support service, Well-being events and support

Get in touch!

If this sounds like the type of vacancy you feel you have been looking for, then call Ollie or one of our Nursery Team on 01926 676369 or email

and register your details.