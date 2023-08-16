Registered Manage Domiciliary Care by Nurse Seekers

Registered Manager Domiciliary Care

Location: Christchurch (Travel to Bournemouth/Poole as required)

Hours: Full-Time

Salary: £42,120 p/a (with regular uncapped bonus)

The Company

Our client is domiciliary care company which aims to be the ‘Go To’ home care provider in Christchurch, Poole, Bournemouth and the surrounding area. Their aim is to go the extra mile for their clients and staff in the service that they provide and really believe in rewarding their staff for going above and beyond the norm in the care that they provide for their clients.

Job Summary:

You will be an experienced Registered Manager who is able to lead the team to a high standard, not only maintaining compliance with CQC, but exceeding it, ensuring our clients lovely service users receive the best care possible and that all members of staff are looked after and happy in their work.

As well as this you will have the desire and skills to drive the business forward to expand geographically and in the current services. Proven experience in growing a similar business is highly desirable.

Skills and Experience



Excellent knowledge of the Care standards, The Single Framework and CQC Regulations

Excellent communication, organisational skills and people management skills

Experience in HR and Recruitment

A positive ‘can do’ attitude

Proven experience in developing and growing a domiciliary care business

QCF Level 5 (or equivalent)

Strong computer skills, with experience of working on spreadsheets

The successful candidate will be a current Registered Manager with experience in a similar setting who is able to encourage a values-based culture and ensure high quality care and support. A preference to experience within Complex Care is desired but not essential.

Why apply:

Here are just some of the benefits of working for our client:



Competitive basic salary

Uncapped bonus related to number of hours achieved in a pay period

Bonuses for meeting KPI’s

28-day annual leave per annum

Paid training as required

Staff social events

Free staff uniform

Free enhanced DBS

Free parking permit for Christchurch

Interest free staff loans available

Mileage paid at 35p per mile

Blue light card

In return, our client is offering a rewarding career with opportunities for progression in a fast-growing organisation that is committed to equal opportunities, staff development, retention, and inclusion.

Please note this vacancy may close at any time therefore early submission of your application is therefore encouraged.

Please apply directly or call 01926 676369 to speak to one of the team.