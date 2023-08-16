Chef Weekends by Future Care Group

Chef weekends



Brook House New Malden KT3 5EA



21 Hours Per Week



Pay rate per hour £12.50



Only applications with the right to work in the UK may apply to this role.



We are recruiting for a Chef to join our team at Brook House Nursing Home - part of a leading care provider group. We have a good CQC rating and exceptional reviews on the carehome.co.uk website, but don't just take our word for it, go online and take a look.



The Role:



Food Preparation to serve hot and cold meals, as and when required according to the menu and resident preference.

Provide for special dietary requirements where necessary with a variety and nutritional balance, also take into account the preferences of individual residents needs,

Responsibility to organise and purchasing of groceries and other goods.

Prepare and store food, according to requirements set by the Environmental Health Regulations.

Allocating and coordinating the work of Kitchen Assistants

The successful applicant will have previous experience in:



Managing a busy kitchen

Setting and presenting daily menus and special events

Ordering and monitoring supplies in line with a budget

Rewards and Benefits:



Employee Benefit Package - great savings, discounts and rewards, including discounts at major supermarkets, High Street Stores, Cinemas and many more

Employee Assistance programme

Free hot meal on duty

Free onsite parking

Opportunity to express ideas and be part of a dynamic team



Job - Requirements:

