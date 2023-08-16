GP Liaison Officer by Spire Healthcare Ltd

GP Liaison Officer| Business Development | Competitive Rates | Bushey, Watford | Permanent - full time

Spire Bushey Hospital has an exciting opportunity for a GP Liaison Officer to join our team. Your role will be to develop and maintain relationships with GPs, Primary Care Providers, Practitioners and Referral Triage Services within the Hertfordshire and North/NW London region.

You will be responsible for helping us to grow our business through by becoming a key point of contact between Spire Bushey and our referring stakeholders, keeping them up to date with our services, arranging events and identifying areas of growth.

Spire Bushey Hospital is one of North London and Hertfordshire's leading private hospitals, with an excellent reputation for delivering high-quality private hospital treatment. The hospital offers a premium service in key areas of complex healthcare including orthopaedics, neuro spinal, general surgery and gynaecology. Spire Bushey Hospital forms part of a 4-site portfolio and is supported by and works alongside Spire Bushey Diagnostic Centre, Elstree Cancer Centre and Spire Pathology Centre - based on Centennial Park in Elstree - just 5 minutes from the main hospital site.

Duties and responsibilities:

The GP and Primary Care Liaison will be responsible for growing the business through the increase of referrals and will be the key designated point of contact between Spire Bushey and our referring stakeholders

Develop and oversee the educational events programme: working closely with the BDM/ Events Executive to manage events, topics and speakers.

To ensure that Primary Care Providers and other Referrers are aware of our full range of facilities and services.

Manage and maintain database of Primary Care Practitioners /providers

Identify opportunities to develop either new services or new working relationships with Primary Care providers.

Work strategically to target areas and referrers that have been identified as having high potential for incremental growth (SpOT) and track activity and results.

Work with Business Development Manager and Marketing Executive to create, develop and implement a marketing communications plan targeting Primary Care Practitioners.

Being able to network and promote the hospital with the GP's, Practice Managers and Medical Secretaries

Who we're looking for:

Seeks out and understands the needs of customers, using these to maximise conversion opportunities.

Reinforce brand and product reputation at all opportunities.

Listens to the customer and adapts response based upon customer requirements

Manages multiple tasks and conflicting demands.

Possess excellent communication skills

IT literate Communicate to internal and external stakeholders

Communicate opportunities and concerns to the Business Development Manager

Ability to convey technical/procedural information in a clear and understandable manner.

Benefits

We offer employed colleagues a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

Free Bupa wellness screening

Private medical insurance

Life assurance

Our Values

We are extremely proud of our heritage in private healthcare and of our values as an organisation:

Driving clinical excellence

Doing the right thing

Caring is our passion

Keeping it simple

Delivering on our promises

Succeeding and celebrating together

Our people are our difference; it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart.

Closing date - 16th September. If we have received sufficient applications, this date may be brought forward so please submit your application as soon as possible.

For further information about this role or for an informal conversation about the range of career options available with Spire please contact Louise Tankard on

For us, it's more than just treating patients; it's about looking after people.