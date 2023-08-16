Wards Healthcare Assistant, Part Time 22.5hrs (12-month FTC) by Spire Healthcare Ltd

Healthcare Assistant | Wards | 12-month Fixed Term Contract | Part Time, 22.5hrs p/week | Oadby, Leicester | Excellent Benefits | Free Parking |

Spire Leicester Hospital have an exciting opportunity to bring on an experienced HCA to join their established team at their hospital site located in Oadby. This is a 12-month fixed term contract working part time hours (22.5 weekly). You would be working within our general surgical ward and day case ward department. This position offers variable shifts which would be a mixture of days, nights and weekends which you would be made aware of on a rota which comes out no less than a month in advance - so the flexibility is required for this position.

The Hospital covers a wide variety of surgical procedures, you will support in assessing patient's health and well-being across a complex and changing caseload, assisting in the delivery of care to meet the patient's needs. You will actively promote best practice and contribute towards quality improvements, collect collate and organise data, interpret all of the information and make a justifiable assessment, making this available to relevant others.

Duties and responsibilities:

- Assisting the team on the surgical ward in the provision of exemplary patient care

- Contributing to the support and monitoring of patients

- Identifying and reporting any significant changes that might affect the patient's health and well-being to the appropriate person

- Assisting with the movement of patients in line with hospital policies

- Promoting best practice and contributing towards quality improvements

Who we're looking for:

- Previous experience of working as an HCA (or equivalent) in a hospital environment

- Excellent communication and interpersonal skills

- Experience in : ECGs, taking blood/blood pressures and patient observations

- Phlebotomy experience is essential

- Wound care experience is essential

- Good team work ethic

- Enthusiastic and energetic professional

- Excellent communication and interpersonal skills are essential

- NVQ Level 2 in Health and Social Care /Care Certificate / NVQ Level 3 is desirable but not essential

Benefits

We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

- 35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

- Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

- 'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

- Free Bupa wellness screening

- Private medical insurance

- Life assurance

Please see the attached benefits leaflet for more information.

We commit to our employees well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatient, day case and outpatient care.

For further information about this role or for an informal conversation about the range of career options available with Spire please contact Faye Nasser on

For us, it's more than just treating patients; it's about looking after people.