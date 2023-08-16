Admissions Patient Administrator by Spire Healthcare Ltd

Admissions Patient Administrator | Administration, Customer Service | Harpenden, Hertfordshire | Full Time, Permanent Contract | Monday - Friday | Free Parking |

Spire Harpenden Hospital are looking to bring on an Admissions Administrator to join their established team and be responsible for providing a quality professional and efficient service that supports the smooth running of the hospital administration departments. You will be ensuring an exemplary level of customer service is upheld in the provision of service to patients, consultants and the hospital team. Coming from a previous role taking on Administrative tasks would be the experience we would be looking for in the successful candidate.

Duties and responsibilities

To provide day to day patient administration support within designated areas as required ensuring that daily tasks are completed to a high level of service both to internal and external customers of all payor types

To provide further administration cover as required across the hospital including but not limited to Pre-authorisation, Switchboard and Outpatient Bookings

To have responsibility for ensuring that the administration processes for providing consultants and staff with all relevant correspondence is delivered effectively and in a timely manner

To maintain a comprehensive knowledge and understanding of the services provided by the hospital and be able to liaise with consultants, finance, clinical, teams, secretaries and hospital teams as required

To ensure support is provided as required in administration duties that will ensure the management, delivery and billing of patient pathways pre and post consultation, by providing effective record keeping to ensure all patients are administered without delay and processed correctly.

To support an effective booking process in SAP/ Hospital Management System to process the completion of patient pathway from referral to discharge including any admin associated with referral management, waiting list management, EPOA and pre-authorisation.

Undertake daily task lists for any administration department

Attend regular departmental meetings and keep up to date on all hospital matters relating to patient administration.

Comply with hospital policies and procedures.

Comply with the hospital uniform policy.

Project a professional image, with concern for accuracy, confidentiality and customer-focused service.

Carry out other duties commensurate with the post and within post holder's capabilities.

.Who we're looking for

Has previously come from an administrative role and comfortable dealing with customers over phones, emails and in person.

Highly organised and capable of working in a busy, fast-paced environment.

IT literate and a competent user of the MS Office suite of products with an advanced working knowledge of Excel, including formulas and V look ups.

Confident telephone manner with the ability to communicate with a wide range of customers at all levels

Benefits

We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

Free Bupa wellness screening

Private medical insurance

Life assurance

Please see the attached benefits leaflet for more information.

We commit to our employees well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatient, day case and outpatient care.

Spire Healthcare are proud to be an equal opportunities employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive culture for all. Our people are our difference, it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart.

Closing date: In order to streamline our recruitment process, we reserve the right to expire vacancies prior to the advertised closing date once we have received a sufficient number of applications