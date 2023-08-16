Healthcare Assistant - Wards by Spire Healthcare Ltd

Healthcare Assistant | Wards | Part Time, up to 29 hrs p/week | Oadby, Leicester | Free Parking | Excellent Benefits |

Spire Leicester Hospital located in Oadby are looking for a Healthcare Assistant to join their established team and assist the qualified nursing staff, under their supervision, in providing a high quality, comprehensive nursing service to all patients and users, ensuring a high standard of a patient care is maintained in a clean and safe environment.

We have a total of 57.5 hours p/week that we are looking to split between X2 successful candidates. These shifts will be variable including days, nights and weekends which will be done on a monthly rota - so the flexibility is required.

Duties and responsibilities

- Undertake routine tasks related to individual's health and well being.

- Assist in the delivery of care to meet individuals' health and wellbeing needs

- Establish and maintain communication with people on routine care matters

- Contribute to own personal development.

- Assist in maintaining own and others' health and safety and security.

- Ensure own actions help to maintain quality.

- Ensure own actions support equality, diversity and rights

- Acknowledge the risk of Healthcare Associated Infections (HCAI) and understand own responsibility as agreed with line manager in the prevention and control of HCAI.

- To maintain standards of infection control within the hospital and own department and to assist patients to maintain their own infection control needs

- To ensure that Clinical Governance and risk management are embedded within daily practice.

- Provide and receive patient information, ensuring that all patient information is provided, received and recorded in accordance with the Data Protection Act and Spire Policies.

- To meet Spire values, whilst delivering care to patients and relatives

- To adhere to the relevant Codes of Conduct, Guidelines and Spire Policies, Procedures, Protocols and Standards at all times

- Carry out any other duty that reasonably falls within the general nature and level of responsibility of the post.

Who we're looking for

- Previous experience of working as an HCA (or equivalent) in a clinical environment

- Excellent communication and interpersonal skills are essential

- NVQ Level 3 is desirable but not essential

- Experience in the following: ECGs, taking blood/blood pressures and patient observations

Benefits

We offer employed colleagues a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

- 35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

- Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

- 'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

- Free Bupa wellness screening

- Private medical insurance

- Life assurance

Our Values

We are extremely proud of our heritage in private healthcare and of our values as an organisation:

- Driving clinical excellence

- Doing the right thing

- Caring is our passion

- Keeping it simple

- Delivering on our promises

- Succeeding and celebrating together

Our people are our difference; it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart.

For further information about this role or for an informal conversation about the range of career options available with Spire please contact Faye Nasser on

For us, it's more than just treating patients; it's about looking after people.