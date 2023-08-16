Director of Clinical Services by Spire Healthcare Ltd

Director of Clinical Services £ Market leading + Comprehensive package - Spire Leicester, Leicestershire



Following the announcement of the planned retirement of the current incumbent, Leicester Hospital is seeking to appoint a new Director of Clinical Services to join the Hospital's established senior leadership team.



Having been opened in 1989, the Hospital is well established offering a wide range of services for patients within Leicestershire, Rutland and the neighbouring counties.



Working closely in partnership with 250 consultants, the Hospital provides a rounded portfolio of services including:

1. Elective inpatient and day case surgical care for adults and children

2. Access to outpatient based medical specialties

3. Chemotherapy for all tumour sites, including haematology

There is a stable team of 450 colleagues employed in the Hospital who work closely together to provide the highest standards of care for our patients.

he Hospital is well equipped with 50 bedrooms, four theatres, 23 outpatient consulting rooms and has benefited from a recent upgrade of its' facilities and the installation of new MRI & CT scanners.



The post of Director of Clinical Services is crucial to the day to day delivery of safe and efficient care for our patients. The wide range of services offered both for adults and children plus the complexities involved in providing chemotherapy presents an interesting challenge for the successful candidate.



This post will suit an experienced clinical leader with a record of achievement in the day to day management of a wide range of clinical services. The ideal candidate will be a registered nurse practitioner and have:

1. The capability to lead and motivate a diverse team who possess well developed clinical skills

2. The ability to build and develop collaborative working relationships with consultants and colleagues at all levels

3. A clear commitment to excellent standards of care

4. A strong contribution to make to the senior management team as it works to deliver the Hospital and Clinical strategy

5. Registered with an appropriate Health Professional Regulator (NMC)



As a new, incoming Director of Clinical Services, you are offered the opportunity to build on the achievements of the current director, whilst making your mark on future proofing clinical leadership and care quality for all of our patients. Key aspects of this exciting and important role include:

- Deputising for the Hospital Director

- Promoting a patient focused, efficient, quality service for the continuing success of Spire Healthcare

- Providing e clear focus on business results; maintaining the balance between quality healthcare delivery and sound financial performance

- Leading and implementing the hospital's clinical strategy, supporting and contributing to the hospital's overall business strategy, consistent with corporate direction

- Developing a working environment and culture that actively improves health, safety and security

- Forming strategies and policies for service improvement within an evolving corporate agenda

- Setting and maintaining clinical practice standards within our Governance and Regulatory framework

- Working in partnership with the Hospital Director and consultants to achieve Annual Operating Plan that delivers the hospital's clinical strategy

- Acting as Caldicott Guardian in respect of confidentiality and data protection, safeguard and govern uses of patient information within the hospital

- Acting as the Director of Infection Prevention and Control for the hospital (DIPC)

Spire Healthcare is committed to creating an environment that will attract, retain and motivate its people. We are an equal opportunities employer, committed to the health and well-being of all our colleagues and consultants. We firmly believe that it is our people that make the business successful and everyone should have the opportunity to work in a motivated team, free from discrimination on any grounds. We therefore, are keen to receive and review applications from all candidates of under-represented groups who feel they offer the requisite skills.



If you feel you could apply your experience to this exciting role and are motivated by the opportunity to positively impact patients' lives, then please contact:

Simon Potts, Director of Resourcing, E