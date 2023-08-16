Senior ITU Nurse by Stroud Resourcing Ltd

Stroud Resourcing is recruiting for a full-time Senior ITU Nurse to work at a leading private hospital in Birmingham. The role comes with a salary of £43,000 p/a + enhancements and excellent benefits.



In this Senior ITU Nurse role, you will work 37.5 hours per week, with an internal shift pattern including days, nights and weekends. Working within their 6 bedded critical care unit, you can also expect to:



- Work across a multitude of specialities, including neuro, cardiac and general.

- Deliver high-quality care and providing extensive support for patients and their families.

- Working closely with the Critical Care Manager and wider MDT to ensure all patients receive safe and effective care



To apply for this role, you must be an NMC registered Nurse and have completed your critical care qualification (60 credits) & ILS. You will also have:



- A proven track record of caring for level 3 patients and ideally have experience working within neuro/cardiac/general

- Completed their ALS and CALS (desirable - full training can be provided)



You`ll receive an excellent salary of £43,000 p/a + enhancements and benefits package for your knowledge, expertise and flexibility.



Please reach out to our team today to apply and register your interest for this full-time Senior ITU Nurse position in Birmingham. They`d be thrilled to hear from you. We`d love to help you get your next role and enable you to fulfil your professional ambitions.



Stroud Resourcing is a specialist recruitment firm within independent healthcare. Fostering long-term, deep-rooted relationships, we are an extension to internal talent teams for some of the UK`s most prestigious healthcare providers. We champion healthcare organisations to improve outcomes by recruiting better leaders. As an accredited Good Business Charter member, we uphold responsible business behaviour. You can trust us to provide honest, straightforward support, no matter your career stage.