Bank Physiotherapist by Spire Healthcare Ltd

Bank Physiotherapist | Orthopaedic | Competitive Salary | Flexible working | Farnham

Spire Clare Park Hospital has an exciting opportunity for a Bank Physiotherapist to join our dynamic and experienced Physiotherapy team working across our inpatient or outpatient teams.

Orthopaedic experience is essential to be consider for this role.

Spire Clare Park is an elective hospital situated in Farnham that has recently been rated as good by the CQC. We offer a range of surgical specialties which includes; Orthopaedics, General Surgery, Cosmetics, Urology, Dermatology and ENT.

Duties and responsibilities:

To provide a high standard of physiotherapy assessment, treatment and advice to patients within an inpatient/outpatient setting.

To work as an integrated member of the outpatient physiotherapy team whilst independently managing a full clinical caseload.

To liaise in an effective and timely manner with referrers regarding patient progress and any future management.

Using clinical reasoning skills develop treatment plans that are appropriate to the patient taking into consideration their physiotherapy care, risks and wellbeing.

To contribute towards service development projects as part of a wider departmental strategy.

Who we're looking for:

You must be a qualified physiotherapist with a valid HCPC registration

You must have at 3 years post-graduate experience

Experience in orthopaedics and/or MSK experience is essential

Ability to manage a patient case load independently

A driving licence/own transport is essential for this post due to the location of the hospital - it is not accessible through public transport and taxi services are not often reliable to get to the site often.

Benefits

Bank colleagues are paid weekly

We offer competitive rates to our bank colleagues who work on a flexible basis, often to cover busy periods, sickness, or annual leave

Save an average of £50 per month with our free onsite car park

Access to Spire Healthcare pension

Free uniform

Free DBS

Full induction, including mandatory training updates

Opportunities for further training and progression into permanent posts

Knowledge, support and guidance through your recruitment journey from Spire's specialist Resourcing Team

We commit to our employees well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatient, day case and outpatient care.

For us, it's more than just treating patients; it's about looking after people.

Closing date: In order to streamline our recruitment process, we reserve the right to expire vacancies prior to the advertised closing date once we have received a sufficient number of applications