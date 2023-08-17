Registered Nurse by Future Care Group

Registered Nurse



Stowford House Nursing Home, OX13 6LN



Full Time 44 hours per week Days and Nite shifts avalable



Pay Rate £21.50 per hour



Only applications with the right to work in the UK may apply to this role.



Stowford House Care Home is a beautiful purpose-built nursing home overlooking the Oxfordshire greenbelt, situated in the village of Shippon near the historical market town of Abingdon. Offering 51 spacious en-suite rooms with personal showers, a wide range of facilities and 24-hour expert care. Set in an ideal location with glorious, landscaped gardens, Stowford House Care Home is one of only two care homes in the U.K who have proudly invested in innovative technology called Early sense.



This market leading, contact free healthcare monitoring system provides continuous monitoring of movement and vital signs by simply positioning an advanced sensory pad under the mattress of a resident.

This innovative system not only enables our nurses to monitor and collect data and receive instant alerts but has improved response times of the Stowford care team which ultimately leads to improved care for our residents.



Day to day duties of this role:



Assessment of residents' needs, production and implementation of Care plans and accurate documentation on residents' records.

The organisation of the Home and attitude of the staff should reflect the need for residents to achieve and maintain maximum independence.

The post holder will be expected to maintain a quiet and calm atmosphere by encouragement and example whilst caring for the residents.

Helping unqualified staff with in-service training and to keep abreast of current post-registration training.

Working with the most up to date /state of the art /care home technologies.

Benefits include:



£250 Welcome Bonus paid on completion of probation

Free onsite parking

Friendly team and very supportive Manager

Full training and Induction programme for all staff.

Working with Buddy and Mentor experience

Fully funded apprenticeship programme available with opportunity to develop your career

Great opportunities for promotion.

Free hot meal on Duty



The ideal candidate for the role will have:

