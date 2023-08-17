Housekeeper Assistant by Future Care Group

Housekeeper Assistant



Stowford House, OX13 6LN



Full time hours per week



Pay Rate per hour £10.50



Only applications with the right to work in the UK may apply to this role.



The Job role:



Working alongside a caring and compassionate team, you will need to ensure that every avenue, bedroom, stairway and communal environment reflects the highest quality of service delivery, second to none.



You will be supervised by our experienced supervisor to understand how essential your role is when evidencing a warm, clean, homely environment which enables our residents to thrive, physically and emotionally.



You will be given all the support that is available including using equipment, COSHH and Health and Safety regulations.



You will be provided with a uniform and equipment.



Rewards and Benefits:



£250 welcome bonus on completion of 6 months probation.

Friendly team and very supportive Manager

Employee Benefit Package - great savings, discounts & rewards - discounts at major supermarkets, High Street Stores, Cinemas and many more

Free onsite parking

Competitive rates of pay

Full training and Induction programme for all staff.

Working with Buddy and Mentor experience

Fully funded apprenticeship programme available with opportunity to develop your career

Full time, part- time shifts available.

Free hot meal on shift





The ideal candidate for the role will have:

