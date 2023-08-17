Care Assistant Bank by Future Care Group

Care Assistants Bank



Chestnut View Haslemere GU 27 1LA



Pay Rate £11.60 Per hour



Full time hours Days and Nights shifts available



Only application with the right to work in the UK may apply to this role.



Have you ever thought about a career in Social Care? Or you maybe already work in the Social Care. We're looking for motivated, positive individuals with great interpersonal skills to come and join our team.



Currently we are recruiting for Care Assistants for one of our 18 care homes Chestnut View Haslemere.



Job requirements:



Supporting the need of our residents within the home.

Manage their personal care, which includes washing, dressing, eating.

Supporting and helping with their health care needs, including routine checks, or administrating medication.

Working with other healthcare professionals within the home, to ensure that all care needs meet the highest possible standards.

Manual handling, using equipment where required.

Rewards and Benefits:



We offer £250 Welcome bonus on completion of 6mth probation.

Employee Benefit Package - great savings, discounts, and rewards, including discounts at major supermarkets, High Street Stores, Cinemas and many more.

Employee Assistance Programme

Free onsite parking

Friendly team and supportive Manager

Full training and Induction programme for all staff. Non-experienced staff have the opportunity to work towards a recognised care qualification.

Working with Buddy and Mentor experience

Fully funded apprenticeship programme available with opportunity to develop your career.

Free hot meal on duty





The ideal candidate for the role will have:

