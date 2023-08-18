Hospital Administrator (Imaging) by Spire Healthcare Ltd

Imaging Administrator | Spire Gatwick Park | Horley | Full Time| Permanent | Monday-Sunday

Spire Gatwick Park have an opportunity for an administrator to join them in their friendly and dedicated Imaging team on a permanent basis .This is an amazing opportunity for an caring and organised administrator to join this busy team. The department runs from Monday to Sunday 08:00 - 20:00

Spire Gatwick Park Hospital is just a few miles away from Gatwick Airport. Central London and Victoria station are a 30 minute train ride away. The Hospital consists of 2 Outpatient areas, plus a Bupa Health Assessment Centre. There are 2 ward areas with 29 single rooms, a 2 bedded emergency

Duties and responsibilities

As an administrator in the imaging department you will be responsible for providing excellent customer service across the department. Your role will include booking appointments for imaging across the department including but not limited to MRI, CT, Mammography and Fluoroscopy. You will be required to speak with patients over the phone to arrange appointments and answer general queries, there will be report organising and paperwork for the department, as well as working on the reception desk meeting and greeting patients visiting the department. You will work closely with other departments so strong communication skills is a must.

Who we're looking for

You will be organised and have excellent communication skills

You will be able to remain calm in what is sometimes a high pressured environment

You will be IT literate and have a good telephone manner

You will have a professional attitude and be highly organised

Someone who is willing to learn medical terminology

Graduate preferred

Benefits

We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

Free Bupa wellness screening

Private medical insurance

Life assurance

We commit to our employees well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatient, day case and outpatient care.

For further information about this role or for an informal conversation about the range of career options available with Spire please contact Silvia Barbucci at

Spire Healthcare are proud to be an equal opportunities employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive culture for all. Our people are our difference, it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart.