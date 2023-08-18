Theatre Practitioner by Spire Healthcare Ltd

Theatre Practitioner | Flexible shifts, no nights | Band 5/6 equivalent depending on experience | Warrington, Cheshire | Full or Part Time | Funded SFA Course available and award winning CPD

Spire Cheshire Hospital is recruiting for a motivated ODP or Nurse to join our high performing Theatre Team on a full or part time basis.

At Spire Cheshire Hospital, we provide outstanding personalised care for our patients and are extremely proud to be rated as Outstanding by the Care Quality Commission (CQC). We offer fast access to expert healthcare, from consultations and diagnosis to treatment and aftercare.

The Hospital covers a wide variety of surgical procedures, you will support in assessing patient's health and well-being across a complex and changing caseload, assisting in the delivery of care to meet the patient's needs. You will actively promote best practice and contribute towards quality improvements, collect collate and organise data, interpret all of the information and make a justifiable assessment, making this available to relevant others.

Duties and responsibilities

Assist in scrubbing for Consultant led surgeries that vary in complexity and specialism, such as orthopedics, cosmetics, gynae and ENT to name a few.

You will assess patient's health and well-being across a complex and changing caseload.

Develop care plans that are appropriate to the patient, taking into consideration the care pathway, perioperative risks and their wellbeing.

Who we're looking for

Qualified ODP/Scrub Nurse.

NMC or HCPC registered with no restrictions on your pin.

Orthopaedic experience would be highly desirable but not essential

You will be highly motivated and used to working in challenging but rewarding environment.

Working Hours: Full or Part Time

Contract Type: Permanent

Benefits

We offer employed colleagues a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

Free Bupa wellness screening

Private medical insurance

Life assurance

Our Values

We are extremely proud of our heritage in private healthcare and of our values as an organisation:

Driving clinical excellence

Doing the right thing

Caring is our passion

Keeping it simple

Delivering on our promises

Succeeding and celebrating together

Our people are our difference; it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart.

Closing Date: 15/09/2023. If we have received sufficient applications, this date may be brought forward so please submit your application as soon as possible.

For further information about this role or for an informal conversation about the range of career options available with Spire please contact Laura Irving on or 07710855095

For us, it's more than just treating patients; it's about looking after people.