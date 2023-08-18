Kitchen Assistant by Future Care Group

Kitchen Assistant



Acacia Care Centre SE25 4AA



Full time 37 hours including weekends



Pay rate per hour £10.43



Only applications with the right to work in the UK may apply to this role.



Would you like to work within a company who is supportive and believes that your future matters? - If you have passion for food and providing excellent customer service, we would like to hear from you we are actively recruiting for a Kitchen Assistant at Acacia Care Centre in south east London.



The Job Role



The Kitchen Assistant will work under the direction of the Chef/Manager to provide a high standard of catering. Some of the main duties include:



To assist in the preparation of meals.

To follow the cleaning schedule set down for the kitchen and related areas.

To participate in any training, as required

To operate the dishwasher and wash utensils not suited to the dish washing machine.

To ensure the safety of the kitchen and other members of staff and report any defective equipment to the Head Cook immediately.

To undertake any other reasonable tasks, as required; e.g., taking the refreshment trolley around the Home to dispense refreshments and snack to Residents.

Working with the most up to date state of the art care home IT technologies.

Rewards and Benefits:



Free onsite parking

Hot meal on duty

Friendly team and very supportive Manager

Full training and Induction programme for all staff.

Working with Buddy and Mentor experience

Fully funded apprenticeship programme available with opportunity to develop your career



The ideal candidate will have

