Kitchen Assistant by Future Care Group

Kitchen Assistant
Acacia Care Centre SE25 4AA
Full time 37 hours including weekends
Pay rate per hour £10.43
Only applications with the right to work in the UK may apply to this role.
Would you like to work within a company who is supportive and believes that your future matters? - If you have passion for food and providing excellent customer service, we would like to hear from you we are actively recruiting for a Kitchen Assistant at Acacia Care Centre in south east London.
The Job Role
The Kitchen Assistant will work under the direction of the Chef/Manager to provide a high standard of catering. Some of the main duties include:
- To assist in the preparation of meals.
- To follow the cleaning schedule set down for the kitchen and related areas.
- To participate in any training, as required
- To operate the dishwasher and wash utensils not suited to the dish washing machine.
- To ensure the safety of the kitchen and other members of staff and report any defective equipment to the Head Cook immediately.
- To undertake any other reasonable tasks, as required; e.g., taking the refreshment trolley around the Home to dispense refreshments and snack to Residents.
- Working with the most up to date state of the art care home IT technologies.
Rewards and Benefits:
- Free onsite parking
- Hot meal on duty
- Friendly team and very supportive Manager
- Full training and Induction programme for all staff.
- Working with Buddy and Mentor experience
- Fully funded apprenticeship programme available with opportunity to develop your career
The ideal candidate will have
- A caring and compassionate nature.
- Willingness to learn.
- Enjoy a challenging role that would be rewarding and satisfying.