Pharmacy Manager by Spire Healthcare Ltd

Pharmacy Manager | Pharmacy | Band 8 dependent on experience |Regency - Macclesfield | Full Time, No Nights.

Spire Regency based in Macclesfield have a unique opportunity for a Pharmacy Manager to be responsible for leading, motivating and effectively managing a small pharmacy team by providing excellent clinical and managerial leadership.

The Spire Regency Hospital in Macclesfield, Cheshire opened in 1991 and has a full multi-disciplinary medical team onsite. We practice some of the most advanced treatments on the latest generation imaging and diagnostic technology. This means we can offer everything from screening and rehabilitation through to leading-edge surgical procedures across a range of specialist fields like orthopaedics, cosmetics and general surgery -all delivered through our expert and caring clinical teams.

Situated off the A537 just outside Macclesfield town centre, we're a first choice hospital for patients in Cheshire, Derbyshire, Staffordshire and Greater Manchester.

Duties and responsibilities:

As Pharmacy Manager, you will have overall responsibility for the safe running and development of our Hospital Pharmacy, your duties will include:

Providing an exemplary pharmacy service in accordance with current legislation

Be responsible for leading, motivating and effectively managing the pharmacy team by providing excellent clinical and managerial leadership

To provide advice and support to consultants, other clinicians and patients ensuring the safe, appropriate and cost effective use of medicines

To advise the hospital and its departments on the safe management of medicines

To promote a multidisciplinary, patient focused approach to the delivery of a high quality healthcare service

Who we're looking for:

HCPC Registered pharmacist

Hospital experience is essential

Management qualification - not essential, but desirable

Excellent people management skills

The ability to introduce and implement change

Benefits

We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

Free Bupa wellness screening

Private medical insurance

Life assurance

Please see the attached benefits leaflet for more information.

We commit to our employees well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatient, day case and outpatient care.

For further information about this role or for an informal conversation about the range of career options available with Spire please contact Sarah Whittaker on 07525887973 or e-mail

For us, it's more than just treating patients; it's about looking after people.

Closing date: In order to streamline our recruitment process, we reserve the right to expire vacancies prior to the advertised closing date once we have received a sufficient number of applications