Dental Nurse by Nurse Seekers

Calling all Dental nurses in London!

Are you a Dental nurse looking for a job where you are valued by your employer?

Want your weekends back?

Would you like a part-time position with a competitive rate of pay?

Then this is the role for you!

Nurse seekers are honoured to be working alongside a fully private 2 chair dental practice, located in the heart of South Kensington. This practice is actively seeking an eager and friendly applicant to take u the role as a dental nurse to expand their growing and well accomplished team. An amazing opportunity for a dental nurse to work with a hygienist rather than a dentist!

Ideal candidate for this role



Punctual

Reliable

Organised

Good clinical skills

Good interpersonal skills

Benefits



Competitive pay rate!

Uniform provided

No working over the weekend!

In order to be considered for this role, you will need to be Qualified and registered with the GDC

Please call Kara for further details about this amazing position on 01926 676369 today!