Physiotherapist Pelvic Health by Spire Healthcare Ltd

Physiotherapist | Pelvic Health | Part Time | Permanent | Leeds - LS8

Spire Leeds Hospital is looking to recruit an experienced highly motivated Physiotherapist specialising in treating Pelvic Health patients to join our team. The role will require the post holder to be experienced in Pelvic Health including pregnancy related pain, female/male pelvic floor muscle dysfunction, pelvic pain, and have completed a POGP (or equivalent) basic level training in pelvic floor dysfunction.

Spire Leeds Hospital, located in Roundhay, Leeds, has been treating patients for almost 30 years. We are the region's largest private hospital in terms of the range of services we offer and the number of consultants we work with. The hospital offers a range of services and facilities including four operating theatres, a sterile services department, a dedicated endoscopy suite, and a diagnostic and imaging department with an MRI and CT scanner. There are outpatient and physiotherapy departments providing services six days per week

Duties and responsibilities

To provide a high standard of physiotherapy assessment, diagnosis, treatment and advice to patients within the inpatient department

To communicate effectively with patients, their families and members of the multidisciplinary team, to maximise outcome for patients. Discuss, agree, and explain responsibilities for the physiotherapy assessment of patients, including their needs and any associated risks

Using clinical reasoning skills develop treatment plans that are appropriate to the patient taking into consideration their physiotherapy care, risks and wellbeing.

To be aware of National Clinical Guidelines and Frameworks and evidence based practice.

Develop knowledge and practice in own area of work including development, implementation and review of evidence based practice and consultant protocols.

To ensure the team delivers effective Physiotherapy by providing appropriate clinical leadership and educational and development expertise

Who we're looking for

Degree (BSc Hons in Physiotherapy) or equivalent

HCPC registered

At least 2 years' post graduate clinical experience in treating Pelvic Health patients

Experience of assessing, diagnosing and treating a range of patients/cases

MSc and/or Post-Graduate Diploma in specialist programme ( or working towards it)

Pilates trained

Benefits:

We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

Free Bupa wellness screening

Private medical insurance

Life assurance

Free onsite parking

We commit to our employees well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatient, day case and outpatient care.

For further information about this role or for an informal conversation about the range of career options available with Spire please contact Lauren Armitage on

For us, it's more than just treating patients; it's about looking after people.

Closing date: In order to streamline our recruitment process, we reserve the right to expire vacancies prior to the advertised closing date once we have received a sufficient number of applications