Nursery Practitioner by Nurse Seekers

Nurse Seekers takes pride in its current recruitment drive for a Qualified Nursery Practitioner and Room Leader, for an exceptional Nursery in Wendover. The selected candidate should possess enthusiasm and dedication, demonstrating a genuine commitment to nurturing and guiding young children's growth.
Every member of the warm and welcoming team of Nursery Practitioners has a pivotal role: fostering children's development to help them reach their utmost potential. A solid grasp of the Early Years Foundation Stage (EYFS) framework is indispensable in achieving this.
Key responsibilities:
- Ensuring the safety and security of the children
- Provide daily care to met the basic needs of the children; Sleeps, nappies, clean clothes, wiping noses, washing hands, quiet time in the story corner.
- Promoting independence of the children and encouraging a can do attitude.
- Maintaining thorough records of developmental progress and observations
- Adhering meticulously to nursery policies and procedures
- Supporting the management with a positive attitude to create a respectful culture and welcoming environment.
- Remaining professional and approachable to staff at all times.
- Actively engaging in continuous professional development
- Delivering the highest attainable standard of care and education
This position not only offers career advancement but also provides comprehensive in-house training, all complemented by a competitive salary package. If this sounds like the type of position you have been looking for then apply today! Alternatively send your most up-to-date CV to