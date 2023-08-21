Nursery Practitioner by Nurse Seekers

Nurse Seekers takes pride in its current recruitment drive for a Qualified Nursery Practitioner and Room Leader, for an exceptional Nursery in Wendover. The selected candidate should possess enthusiasm and dedication, demonstrating a genuine commitment to nurturing and guiding young children's growth.

Every member of the warm and welcoming team of Nursery Practitioners has a pivotal role: fostering children's development to help them reach their utmost potential. A solid grasp of the Early Years Foundation Stage (EYFS) framework is indispensable in achieving this.

Key responsibilities:



Ensuring the safety and security of the children

Provide daily care to met the basic needs of the children; Sleeps, nappies, clean clothes, wiping noses, washing hands, quiet time in the story corner.

Promoting independence of the children and encouraging a can do attitude.

Maintaining thorough records of developmental progress and observations

Adhering meticulously to nursery policies and procedures

Supporting the management with a positive attitude to create a respectful culture and welcoming environment.

Remaining professional and approachable to staff at all times.

Actively engaging in continuous professional development

Delivering the highest attainable standard of care and education

This position not only offers career advancement but also provides comprehensive in-house training, all complemented by a competitive salary package. If this sounds like the type of position you have been looking for then apply today! Alternatively send your most up-to-date CV to

tayler@nurseseekers.co.uk