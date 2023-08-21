For Employers
For Employers
Jobmedic is now member ofkariera.groupof companies. learn more
Nursery Nurse by Nurse Seekers
company logo
Nurse Seekers Ltd
Other
View 88 jobs
LondonLocation
London
12 days ago
Posted date
12 days ago
No experience / No degreeMinimum level
No experience / No degree
Full-timeJob type
Full-time
OtherJob category
Other
Fully remoteRemote policy
Fully remote

Here at Nurse Seekers we are proud to be working for a 55-place setting near Islington, London. They are looking for Qualified Nursery Practitioner and Room Leader to help support the growth this fantastic setting is seeing. With an extensive garden and adult-led activities to stimulate the children’s minds – this is a fantastic opportunity to make a difference! 

Key Responsibilities


  • Have a genuine passion for the Early Years sector
  • Deliver outstanding learning opportunities and exceptional care
  • Safeguard and promote the health, safety and welfare of children
  • Plan and provide effective teaching and learning
  • Setting up and decontamination of instruments
  • Communicate with colleagues, parents/carers to meet the individual needs of the children
  • As a keyworker for a group of children you will ensure every individual child’s needs are met, every day
  • Update parents on their child’s day and development with invaluable professional feedback

You can look forward to a very competitive salary with additional benefits such as in-house training with career progression opportunities. You will also be working with a friendly and supportive team and fantastic manager who ensures you feel appreciated for your work.

If this sounds like the type of vacancy you feel you have been looking for, then call Tayler or one of our Nursery Team on 01926 676369 or register your details.

Related tags
-
JOB SUMMARY
Nursery Nurse by Nurse Seekers
company logo
Nurse Seekers Ltd
London
12 days ago
No experience / No degree
Full-time