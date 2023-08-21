Nursery Nurse by Nurse Seekers

Here at Nurse Seekers we are proud to be working for a 55-place setting near Islington, London. They are looking for Qualified Nursery Practitioner and Room Leader to help support the growth this fantastic setting is seeing. With an extensive garden and adult-led activities to stimulate the children’s minds – this is a fantastic opportunity to make a difference!

Key Responsibilities



Have a genuine passion for the Early Years sector

Deliver outstanding learning opportunities and exceptional care

Safeguard and promote the health, safety and welfare of children

Plan and provide effective teaching and learning

Communicate with colleagues, parents/carers to meet the individual needs of the children

As a keyworker for a group of children you will ensure every individual child’s needs are met, every day

Update parents on their child’s day and development with invaluable professional feedback

You can look forward to a very competitive salary with additional benefits such as in-house training with career progression opportunities. You will also be working with a friendly and supportive team and fantastic manager who ensures you feel appreciated for your work.

If this sounds like the type of vacancy you feel you have been looking for, then call Tayler or one of our Nursery Team on 01926 676369 or register your details.