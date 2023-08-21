Theatre Nurse by Spire Healthcare Ltd

Theatre Nurse | Band 5/6 depending on experience | Permanent - Full and Part Time hours available | Excellent development opportunities | Methley Park Hospital

WELCOME BONUS OF £4,000 - T&Cs Apply!!

Spire Methley Park are now recruiting an experienced Theatre Nurse to join their warm and friendly team. This is an excellent opportunity to develop your skills in a wide range of procedures and excel your career.



Spire Methley Park Hospital situated in Methley in South Leeds, has recently completed a 7.6 million refurbishment, which included a new theatre equipped with cutting-edge technology enabling us to carry out complex surgery across a variety of clinical specialties. At Spire Methley Park Hospital caring for our patients is at the heart of what we do. We provide expert medical care in our modern, well-equipped hospital for all of our patients.



Duties and responsibilities:

Scrub for major and minor cases including but not limited to Orthopaedics, General and Thoracic

You will support in assessing patient's health and well-being across a complex and changing caseload, assisting in the delivery of care to meet the patient's needs

You will actively promote best practice and contribute towards quality improvements, collect collate and organize data, interpret all of the information and make a justifiable assessment, making this available to relevant others

You will also develop a working environment and culture that actively improves health, safety and security and infection control, lead others in the development of knowledge, ideas and work practices

Who we're looking for:

You will be a HCPC registered Operating Department Practitioner or an NMC registered Nurse Scrub experience.

Excellent communication and organisational skills are key to continue our high standards of patient care.

Experience of working in teams and with minimum supervision

Benefits:

We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

Free Bupa wellness screening

Private medical insurance

Life assurance

Free onsite parking

We commit to our employees well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatient, day case and outpatient care.

For further information about this role or for an informal conversation about the range of career options available with Spire please contact Lauren Armitage on

For us, it's more than just treating patients; it's about looking after people.

Closing date: In order to streamline our recruitment process, we reserve the right to expire vacancies prior to the advertised closing date once we have received a sufficient number of applications