Governance/Psirf /QI Lead Practitioner by Spire Healthcare Ltd

Governance/ PSIRF/ QI Lead Practitioner | Competitive Salary | Full Time | Permanent | Leeds - LS8

Spire Leeds are looking for a Governance Practitioner to join the team, you will play an important role in driving quality improvement across the hospital through supporting the delivery and development of the clinical governance agenda.

Spire Leeds Hospital, located in Roundhay, Leeds, has been treating patients for almost 30 years. We are the region's largest private hospital in terms of the range of services we offer and the number of consultants we work with. The hospital offers a range of services and facilities including four operating theatres, a sterile services department, a dedicated endoscopy suite, and a diagnostic and imaging department with an MRI and CT scanner. There are outpatient and physiotherapy departments providing services six days per week

Duties and responsibilities- but not subjected to:

To support the Head of Clinical Governance, in incident management and investigation, working with the multi-disciplinary team to ensure timely and accurate reviews. Maintain tracking systems to monitor incident management progress.

To deputise for the Head of Clinical Governance in planning, chairing and minute taking for governance related meetings.

To provide effective management of corporate and local policies, including developing and maintaining tracking systems, ensuring timely reviews and quality assurance.

To manage the process of dissemination and review of NICE guidance and best practice guidelines.

To support the delivery and development of the hospital's audit and effectiveness program, ensuring programs are focussed on the key areas for quality improvement. Maintaining tracking systems, producing compliance reports and ensuring audits are routinely scheduled where necessary.

To work closely with clinical and non-clinical staff to develop robust improvement plans in response to various clinical governance intelligence and oversee the implementation into practice.

To facilitate the sharing of learning plans with relevant teams across the hospital, utilising electronic systems to track and evidence action plan completion; implementing checks to gain assurance on the effectiveness of the actions taken.

To write comprehensive reports in line with the Spire's Governance Process and as directed by the Head of Clinical Governance.

To be an active member of the Clinical On-Call rota.

Who we're looking for

Relevant clinical qualification desirable, however not essential if equivalent experience in quality improvement or clinical governance experience can be demonstrated.

Experience of undertaking clinical audits

Experience of undertaking Root Cause Analysis

Quality Improvement or Project Management qualification/training.

Computer literate with a comprehensive understanding of word and excel and be able to transfer data into charts with Excel and other programmes.

Good facilitation and interpersonal skills.

Experience of report writing and minute taking, demonstrating excellent attention to detail

Ability to collate and interpret data accurately

Benefits:

We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

Free Bupa wellness screening

Private medical insurance

Life assurance

Free onsite parking

We commit to our employees well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatient, day case and outpatient care.

For further information about this role or for an informal conversation about the range of career options available with Spire please contact Lauren Armitage on

For us, it's more than just treating patients; it's about looking after people.

Closing date: In order to streamline our recruitment process, we reserve the right to expire vacancies prior to the advertised closing date once we have received a sufficient number of applications