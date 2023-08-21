Health and Safety Officer by Spire Healthcare Ltd

Health and Safety Officer | Competitive salary plus excellent benefits | Cambridge | Full time 37.5 | Free Parking

Spire Cambridge Lea Hospital are currently recruiting a Health and Safety Officer to join our team. The successful applicant will support line managers to ensure that working practices are established for employees, contractors and volunteers who visit or work at the facility to do so in a safe and healthy environment.

Duties and responsibilities

Advising the Hospital Director, Senior Management Team and the hospital Health and Safety Committee on general health and safety matters.

Undertaking and implementing risk assessments, in accordance with Group procedures, for the premises and activities undertaken, the use of computer workstations, manual handling activities of staff and the use of, or exposure to, hazardous materials and agents used during, or arising from work undertaken.

Assisting the Hospital Director in the conduct of quarterly health and safety monitoring inspections.

Ensuring that there are adequate induction health and safety training arrangements (including first day fire safety instruction) in place for staff employed at, or routinely working at the facility, and other staff working at the location, including agency staff, consultants and staff employed by consultants . Responsibilities may include the delivery of induction and refresher training, coordinating or arranging safety training and monitoring attendance rates at mandatory safety related training.

Assisting the Hospital Director in ensuring the requirements of the fire safety risk assessment, relating to practice fire evacuation drills and staff training, are implemented. Assisting the Fire Manager with the coordination of practice fire evacuation drills, fire warden/marshal training, fire safety refresher training and monitoring the implementation of actions arising from the Fire Safety Risk Assessment

Involvement in all renovation / construction projects within a facility from start up to completion to advise and support from a health and safety aspect in compliance with HS 21 Management of Contractors

Monitoring the health and safety standards of any contract work undertaken on the hospital premises and advising the relevant manager of any defects identified.

Attending Company-wide health and safety update meetings held for Health and Safety Officers.

Assisting with health and safety questions that arise from internal audits and visits by external enforcement agencies.

Assisting the Hospital Director in developing an annual report and action plan based on activities and issues from within the hospital based on the previous 12 months (to include internal and external audit reports, training undertaken and incident report, SIRI and RIDDOR reports and learnings from these incidents).

Oversee and co-ordinate the analysis and investigation of risks, accidents, incidents and near misses at the hospital producing learning and opportunities to improve safety.

Develop processes and procedures in which to share any learning and actions from adverse health and safety events. These processes and procedures should establish a learning culture in the facility.

Who we're looking for

Good standard of secondary education with demonstrable literacy and numeracy skills.

IOSH Managing Safely / IOSH Working Safely course

NEBOSH Certificate in Occupational Health and Safety (or the willingness to undertake qualification)

Previous experience working in the healthcare industry or a similar customer orientated organisation.

Track record of successful people and process management, ideally in a multi-functional environment.

Understanding of Health & Safety and risk issues and legislation in a healthcare organisation.

Benefits

We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

Free Bupa wellness screening

Private medical insurance

Life assurance

We commit to our employees well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatient, day case and outpatient care.

For us, it's more than just treating patients; it's about looking after people. Closing date: In order to streamline our recruitment process, we reserve the right to expire vacancies prior to the advertised closing date once we have received a sufficient number of applications