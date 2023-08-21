Specialist Clinical Pharmacist/Oncology by Spire Healthcare Ltd

Specialist Clinical Pharmacist | Oncology | Salary DOE | Monday - Friday | Permanent | Leeds



Spire Leeds Hospital has an exciting opportunity for a Specialist Clinical Oncology Pharmacist to join our established and dynamic team on a full time basis Monday-Friday with and on call requirement for advice which is occasionally called in. Working with a wide variety of areas you will be able to develop your clinical skills in a modern and supportive environment.

Spire Leeds Hospital, located in Roundhay, Leeds, has been treating patients for almost 30 years. We are the region's largest private hospital in terms of the range of services we offer and the number of consultants we work with. The hospital offers a range of services and facilities including four operating theatres, a sterile services department, a dedicated endoscopy suite, and a diagnostic and imaging department with an MRI and CT scanner. There are outpatient and physiotherapy departments providing services six days per week.

Duties and responsibilities

The provision of an exemplary pharmacy service, in accordance with current legislation, clinical requirements and accepted professional and ethical standards

To be responsible for leading, managing and delivering the specialist pharmacy service of oncology.

The provision of advice and support to consultants, other clinicians and patients whilst ensuring the safe, appropriate and cost-effective use of medicines.

To advise on the safe management of medicines to the hospital and it's departments, whilst staying compliant with current legislation and professional standards

Promoting a patient focused multidisciplinary approach to the delivery of an efficient, high quality healthcare service.

Who we're looking for

Must hold a Degree (BSc/MSc Hons)

Current member of the Pharmaceutical Council

Experience of applying clinical reasoning skills to a range of complex and varied patient requirements

Experience working in a Pharmacy

Highly specialist knowledge through a diploma in clinical pharmacy and/or acquired through training and experience, particularly in the field of oncology

Competence across a range of pharmaceutical subjects supported by

Working as a practitioner in and across multi-disciplinary teams

Experience of applying clinical reasoning skills to a range of complex and varied patient oncology cases.

Benefits

We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

Free Bupa wellness screening

Private medical insurance

Life assurance

Free onsite parking

We commit to our employees well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatient, day case and outpatient care.

For further information about this role or for an informal conversation about the range of career options available with Spire please contact Lauren Armitage on 07511183421 or

For us, it's more than just treating patients; it's about looking after people.

Closing date: In order to streamline our recruitment process, we reserve the right to expire vacancies prior to the advertised closing date once we have received a sufficient number of applications