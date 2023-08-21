Dental Nurse by Nurse Seekers

CALLING ALL DENTAL NURSES!!
Are you a Dental nurse looking for a job where you are valued by your employer?
Want your weekends back?
Would you like a full-time position with a competitive rate of pay?
THEN THIS IS THE ROLE FOR YOU!!
We here at Nurse Seekers are honoured to be working alongside a leading dental practice based in Wolverhampton, This practice is actively seeking an eager and friendly applicant to take up the role as a dental nurse to expand their growing and well accomplished team.
Ideal candidate for this role
- Approachable
- Reliable
- Able to work
- Motivated
- Caring and compassionate
In order to be considered for this role, you will need to be Qualified and registered with the GDC
If you’re ready for a new challenge and feel this role is for you, please contact Jordan about this fantastic position on 01926 676369.