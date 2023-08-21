Nurse Manager by Nurse Seekers

Nurse Manager – Stockton-on-Tees

Location: Stockton-on-Tees

Permanent 4 and a half days per week

The Company:

Nurse Seekers are excited to working on behalf of a small, yet established, family owned, Nursing and Care Home based in Stockton-on-Tees.

Our client provides clinical care to a mixture of elderly and young adults with a variety of health needs, additional needs and disabilities. Their core values are to put the health, safety and wellbeing of the people they support in the centre of all their work. They believe a happy and supported team is pivotal to achieving this and the wellbeing of their staff is of the upmost importance.

With this in mind, they are looking to invest in seeking the right Registered Nurse Manager to join their team and be responsible for the overall running of the home on a day to day basis.

Role Summary:

As the Nurse Manager, you will be responsible for the overall management and leadership of the Home and will be responsible for line managing all Nursing and Care staff. The successful Nurse Manager will ensure high quality care is delivered by a motivated, trained and reliable team of staff.

The role will be part supernumerary and you will oversee the day to day operations, maintaining regulatory compliance and promoting a person – centred approach to care delivery.

About you:

Our client is looking for an NMC registered Nurse with some form of leadership and management experience.

Key Skills:

- The clinical knowledge and expertise to manage a team in the community to train and support your team with clinical interventions such as:



PEG feeding

Oral Suction

Oxygen saturation management

Stoma Care

Catheter Care

Bi-pap

C-Pap

Cough Assist

Epilepsy, Buccal and VNS

Medication Management

- Excellent leadership, communication and interpersonal skills

- A positive and proactive approach to problem solving and decision making

- Good organisational and time management skills with the ability to prioritise and meet deadlines

- Commitment to continued professional development

- Proficiency in using technology and systems for record keeping and data management

- Knowledge of CQC regulations, inspections and compliance.

Requirements:



NMC PIN

Benefits: